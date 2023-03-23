Kansas State vs. Michigan State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) playing with a place in the East Region bracket final on the line on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Michigan State is a 1.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament contest, which tips off at 6:30 PM on TBS. The over/under in the matchup is 137.5.
Kansas State vs. Michigan State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Michigan State
|-1.5
|137.5
Wildcats Betting Records & Stats
- Kansas State has played 21 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 137.5 points.
- The average total for Kansas State's games this season has been 144.4, 6.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Kansas State has a 22-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- Kansas State has been an underdog in 15 games this season and has come away with the win six times (40%) in those contests.
- The Wildcats have entered 15 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 7-8 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas State has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
Kansas State vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 137.5
|% of Games Over 137.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Michigan State
|14
|46.7%
|70.2
|145.7
|67
|135.9
|137.5
|Kansas State
|21
|65.6%
|75.5
|145.7
|68.9
|135.9
|141.1
Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends
- Kansas State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Wildcats have hit the over five times.
- The Wildcats score 8.5 more points per game (75.5) than the Spartans allow (67).
- Kansas State has put together a 15-4 ATS record and a 17-4 overall record in games it scores more than 67 points.
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Michigan State
|16-14-0
|10-8
|16-14-0
|Kansas State
|22-10-0
|7-8
|17-15-0
Kansas State vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits
|Michigan State
|Kansas State
|12-2
|Home Record
|15-1
|4-7
|Away Record
|4-7
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|12-3-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|70.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75
|69
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.7
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
