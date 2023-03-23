A berth in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) or the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 6:30 PM on Thursday.

Kansas State vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TBS

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

This season, Kansas State has a 14-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 289th.

The Wildcats score an average of 75.5 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 67 the Spartans give up.

Kansas State has an 18-1 record when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Kansas State averages 75 points per game. Away, it scores 76.7.

The Wildcats give up 61.4 points per game at home, and 80.6 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Kansas State makes more triples on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (6.7), and shoots a higher percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (33.1%).

