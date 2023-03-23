A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) or the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 6:30 PM on Thursday.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Kansas State vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan State (-1.5) 137.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Michigan State (-1) 137.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Michigan State (-1.5) 137.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Kansas State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

  • Kansas State is 22-11-1 ATS this season.
  • The Wildcats have been an underdog by 1 point or more 15 times this year, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.
  • Michigan State has compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Spartans' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2500
  • The Wildcats were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +2500, which is the 41st-biggest change in the country.
  • Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.

