Kansas State vs. Michigan State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) or the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 6:30 PM on Thursday.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas State vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Kansas State vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-1.5)
|137.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Michigan State (-1)
|137.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Michigan State (-1.5)
|137.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Kansas State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Kansas State is 22-11-1 ATS this season.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 1 point or more 15 times this year, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.
- Michigan State has compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Spartans' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- The Wildcats were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +2500, which is the 41st-biggest change in the country.
- Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.