Kansas vs. Nebraska Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 23
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (21-11) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-14) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM on March 23.
The Jayhawks are coming off of a 75-47 win against Missouri in their most recent outing on Monday.
Kansas vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
Kansas vs. Nebraska Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 71, Nebraska 66
Kansas Schedule Analysis
- The Jayhawks beat the No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones in a 98-93 win on March 1, which was their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Jayhawks are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories, but also tied for the 38th-most losses.
- Kansas has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).
- The Jayhawks have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (eight).
Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 98-93 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on March 1
- 77-50 on the road over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on December 8
- 80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on December 31
- 66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on February 26
- 85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 63) on January 29
Kansas Performance Insights
- The Jayhawks' +311 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.2 points per game (46th in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per contest (156th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Kansas puts up fewer points per game (71.4) than its overall average (73.2).
- The Jayhawks are putting up 76.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (69.3).
- At home, Kansas is allowing 4.0 fewer points per game (62.6) than when playing on the road (66.6).
- The Jayhawks have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 72.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.8 points fewer than the 73.2 they've scored this season.
