Thunder vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) as 4-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK.
Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Thunder vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clippers 115 - Thunder 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Under (231.5)
- The Thunder sport a 45-26-1 ATS record this season compared to the 36-37-0 mark of the Clippers.
- Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 4-point underdog or more 67.6% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as a favorite of 4 or more (48.4%).
- When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Oklahoma City and its opponents do it more often (54.2% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (43.8%).
- The Clippers have a .660 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-16) this season, higher than the .458 winning percentage for the Thunder as a moneyline underdog (22-26).
Thunder Performance Insights
- On offense, Oklahoma City is the fourth-best squad in the NBA (117.6 points per game). On defense, it is 19th (116.2 points conceded per game).
- The Thunder are 20th in the league in assists (24.5 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Thunder are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are 16th in 3-point percentage at 36%.
- In 2022-23, Oklahoma City has taken 36.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 28.3% of Oklahoma City's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 71.7% have been 2-pointers.
