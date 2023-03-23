The Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) as 4-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 115 - Thunder 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 4)

Thunder (+ 4) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



The Thunder sport a 45-26-1 ATS record this season compared to the 36-37-0 mark of the Clippers.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 4-point underdog or more 67.6% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as a favorite of 4 or more (48.4%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Oklahoma City and its opponents do it more often (54.2% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (43.8%).

The Clippers have a .660 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-16) this season, higher than the .458 winning percentage for the Thunder as a moneyline underdog (22-26).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Thunder Performance Insights

On offense, Oklahoma City is the fourth-best squad in the NBA (117.6 points per game). On defense, it is 19th (116.2 points conceded per game).

The Thunder are 20th in the league in assists (24.5 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Thunder are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are 16th in 3-point percentage at 36%.

In 2022-23, Oklahoma City has taken 36.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 28.3% of Oklahoma City's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 71.7% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.