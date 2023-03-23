The Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) as 4-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder vs. Clippers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Clippers 115 - Thunder 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Clippers

  • Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 4)
  • Pick OU: Under (231.5)
  • The Thunder sport a 45-26-1 ATS record this season compared to the 36-37-0 mark of the Clippers.
  • Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 4-point underdog or more 67.6% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as a favorite of 4 or more (48.4%).
  • When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Oklahoma City and its opponents do it more often (54.2% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (43.8%).
  • The Clippers have a .660 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-16) this season, higher than the .458 winning percentage for the Thunder as a moneyline underdog (22-26).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Thunder Performance Insights

  • On offense, Oklahoma City is the fourth-best squad in the NBA (117.6 points per game). On defense, it is 19th (116.2 points conceded per game).
  • The Thunder are 20th in the league in assists (24.5 per game) in 2022-23.
  • Beyond the arc, the Thunder are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are 16th in 3-point percentage at 36%.
  • In 2022-23, Oklahoma City has taken 36.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 28.3% of Oklahoma City's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 71.7% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.