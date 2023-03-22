The Colorado Avalanche (41-22-6) take a six-game win streak into a home matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-26-10), who have been beaten in four in a row, on Wednesday, March 22 at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet.

During the last 10 games for the Avalanche (7-2-1), their offense has put up 40 goals while their defense has allowed 25 goals. They have had 30 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 11 goals (36.7%).

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's action on the ice.

Avalanche vs. Penguins Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-150)

Avalanche (-150) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.9)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have a 41-22-6 record overall, with a 12-6-18 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Colorado has 27 points (12-8-3) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the five times this season the Avalanche finished a game with only one goal, they have a 2-1-2 record, good for six points.

Colorado has finished 3-8-1 in the 12 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering seven points).

The Avalanche have scored more than two goals in 47 games (35-9-3, 73 points).

In the 30 games when Colorado has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 40 points after finishing 19-9-2.

In the 36 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 22-10-4 (48 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 29 times, and went 16-12-1 (33 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 14th 3.28 Goals Scored 3.19 16th 7th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.24 18th 8th 33.1 Shots 34.2 5th 17th 31.3 Shots Allowed 33.2 26th 4th 24.8% Power Play % 21.2% 15th 17th 79.3% Penalty Kill % 79.7% 16th

Avalanche vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet

TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

