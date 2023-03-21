Find the injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Thunder ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, March 21 at 10:30 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Thunder secured a 124-120 victory over the Suns. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 40 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out For Season Wrist 8 4.9 2

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Norman Powell: Out (Shoulder), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSOK and BSSC

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder's 117.9 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 112.6 the Clippers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.6 points, Oklahoma City is 28-18.

The Thunder have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, putting up 118.2 points per contest, 0.3 more than their season average of 117.9.

Oklahoma City connects on 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 36.1% rate (15th in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 36% from deep.

The Thunder score 112.3 points per 100 possessions (14th in league), while allowing 110.9 points per 100 possessions (10th in NBA).

Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -7 237

