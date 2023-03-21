Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Player Prop Bets: Thunder vs. Clippers - March 21
The Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander included, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.
With prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Clippers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|31.5
|31.4
|34.6
|Rebounds
|5.5
|4.8
|5.4
|Assists
|5.5
|5.5
|4.8
|PRA
|41.5
|41.7
|44.8
|PR
|36.5
|36.2
|40
|3PM
|0.5
|0.9
|0.5
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Clippers
- Gilgeous-Alexander has taken 20.4 shots per game this season and made 10.4 per game, which account for 18.6% and 20.3%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 6.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Clippers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.9 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Clippers are 10th in the NBA, allowing 112.6 points per game.
- The Clippers are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.2 rebounds per contest.
- The Clippers give up 24.8 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the league.
- Conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Clippers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|10/27/2022
|34
|24
|5
|6
|2
|0
|3
|10/25/2022
|37
|33
|5
|8
|2
|3
|3
