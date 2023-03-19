The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) are only 1.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (38-32) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ.

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSAZ

BSOK and BSAZ Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 116 - Suns 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 1.5)

Thunder (- 1.5) Pick OU: Under (234)



The Thunder's .614 ATS win percentage (43-26-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (35-32-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 55.6% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (45.8%).

Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over the point total 54.3% of the time this season (38 out of 70). That's more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (32 out of 70).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Thunder are 12-10, while the Suns are 9-18 as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

Oklahoma City sports a top-five offense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 117.8 points per game. Defensively, it ranks 20th with 116.3 points allowed per contest.

The Thunder rank 19th in the NBA with 24.7 dimes per game.

The Thunder rank 12th in the NBA with 12.3 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 15th with a 36.1% shooting percentage from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Oklahoma City in 2022-23, 63.2% of them have been two-pointers (71.6% of the team's made baskets) and 36.8% have been from beyond three-point land (28.4%).

