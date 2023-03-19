Kansas State vs. Kentucky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 6 seed from the East Region bracket, the Kentucky Wildcats (22-11), face the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. Kentucky has been installed as a 1.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup, which starts at 2:40 PM on CBS. The matchup's point total is 145.5.
Kansas State vs. Kentucky Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 2:40 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kentucky
|-1.5
|145.5
Wildcats Betting Records & Stats
- Kansas State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points in 13 of 31 outings.
- Kansas State has had an average of 144.5 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Kansas State's ATS record is 21-10-0 this year.
- Kansas State has been victorious in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.
- The Kansas State Wildcats have a record of 5-7 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Kansas State has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Kansas State vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kentucky
|12
|38.7%
|74.6
|150.1
|67.6
|136.5
|140.8
|Kansas State
|13
|41.9%
|75.5
|150.1
|68.9
|136.5
|141.1
Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends
- Kansas State has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Kansas State Wildcats have hit the over four times.
- The Kansas State Wildcats' 75.5 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 67.6 the Kentucky Wildcats allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67.6 points, Kansas State is 15-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall.
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kentucky
|16-15-0
|12-13
|19-12-0
|Kansas State
|21-10-0
|6-8
|16-15-0
Kansas State vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits
|Kentucky
|Kansas State
|14-4
|Home Record
|15-1
|6-3
|Away Record
|4-7
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|12-3-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75
|71.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.7
|10-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
