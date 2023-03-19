The No. 6 seed from the East Region bracket, the Kentucky Wildcats (22-11), face the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. Kentucky has been installed as a 1.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup, which starts at 2:40 PM on CBS. The matchup's point total is 145.5.

Kansas State vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -1.5 145.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points in 13 of 31 outings.

Kansas State has had an average of 144.5 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Kansas State's ATS record is 21-10-0 this year.

Kansas State has been victorious in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Kansas State Wildcats have a record of 5-7 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Kansas State has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas State vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 12 38.7% 74.6 150.1 67.6 136.5 140.8 Kansas State 13 41.9% 75.5 150.1 68.9 136.5 141.1

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

Kansas State has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Kansas State Wildcats have hit the over four times.

The Kansas State Wildcats' 75.5 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 67.6 the Kentucky Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.6 points, Kansas State is 15-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 16-15-0 12-13 19-12-0 Kansas State 21-10-0 6-8 16-15-0

Kansas State vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits

Kentucky Kansas State 14-4 Home Record 15-1 6-3 Away Record 4-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

