When the Kentucky Wildcats and Kansas State Wildcats play in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday at 2:40 PM ET, Oscar Tshiebwe and Markquis Nowell will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Kansas State's Last Game

Kansas State won its most recent game against Montana State, 77-65, on Friday. Keyontae Johnson was its high scorer with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 18 8 3 0 1 0 Markquis Nowell 17 6 14 3 0 3 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 13 1 0 1 1 0

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is posting a team-best 7.8 assists per game. And he is contributing 16.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, making 38.3% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Johnson is the Kansas State Wildcats' top scorer (17.7 points per game) and rebounder (7.1), and puts up 2.2 assists.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin is posting 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 49.2% of his shots from the field.

Desi Sills is posting 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Kansas State Wildcats receive 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Cam Carter.

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)