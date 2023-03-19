Kansas State vs. Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) take to the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) with a Sweet 16 spot in the East Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas State vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Kansas State vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-1.5)
|145.5
|-125
|+105
|DraftKings
|Kentucky (-1.5)
|146
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Kentucky (-1.5)
|145.5
|-125
|+105
Kansas State vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Kansas State has covered 21 times in 33 games with a spread this season.
- The Kansas State Wildcats have covered the spread six times this year (6-8 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Kentucky is 16-17-0 ATS this season.
- A total of 20 out of the Kentucky Wildcats' 33 games this season have hit the over.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- The Kansas State Wildcats' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the start of the season to +5000, the 45th-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +5000, Kansas State has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.
