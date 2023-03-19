The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at MVP Arena, starting at 8:40 PM.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Miami matchup.

Indiana vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TNT

Indiana vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Miami Moneyline BetMGM Indiana (-1.5) 147.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Indiana (-2) 148 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Indiana vs. Miami Betting Trends

Indiana has covered 15 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

A total of 19 out of the Hoosiers' 32 games this season have hit the over.

Miami has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Hurricanes games have hit the over 14 out of 32 times this year.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Indiana is 17th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much higher than its computer rankings (32nd).

The Hoosiers were +3500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +4000, which is the 77th-biggest change in the country.

Indiana's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

Miami Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 Sportsbooks have moved the Hurricanes' national championship odds up from +10000 at the start of the season to +7000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 68th-biggest change.

The implied probability of Miami winning the national championship, based on its +7000 moneyline odds, is 1.4%.

