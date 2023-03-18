How to Watch San Diego State vs. Furman on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) and the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet 16 of the South Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Amway Center, beginning at 12:10 PM.
San Diego State vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: CBS
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.6% the Paladins allow to opponents.
- San Diego State has a 16-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Paladins are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aztecs sit at 100th.
- The Aztecs average only 0.7 more points per game (71.8) than the Paladins give up (71.1).
- When San Diego State puts up more than 71.1 points, it is 17-1.
Furman Stats Insights
- The Paladins' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
- Furman is 21-7 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Paladins rank 161st.
- The Paladins put up an average of 81.7 points per game, 18.3 more points than the 63.4 the Aztecs give up.
- When Furman gives up fewer than 71.8 points, it is 15-1.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively San Diego State has fared better in home games this season, posting 75.4 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Aztecs have been better in home games this season, surrendering 60.4 points per game, compared to 65.6 when playing on the road.
- In terms of total threes made, San Diego State has performed better at home this season, making 8.2 per game, compared to 7.5 on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 37.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.7% mark in away games.
Furman Home & Away Comparison
- Furman is putting up more points at home (86.5 per game) than on the road (77.5).
- In 2022-23 the Paladins are giving up 1.2 more points per game at home (71.5) than on the road (70.3).
- At home, Furman makes 9.1 triples per game, one fewer than it averages away (10.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (34.2%) than away (35.8%) too.
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|San Jose State
|W 64-49
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/11/2023
|Utah State
|W 62-57
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/16/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 63-57
|Amway Center
|3/18/2023
|Furman
|-
|Amway Center
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Western Carolina
|W 83-80
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|3/6/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 88-79
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|3/16/2023
|Virginia
|W 68-67
|Amway Center
|3/18/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|Amway Center
