Saturday's contest that pits the San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) versus the Furman Paladins (28-7) at Amway Center has a projected final score of 76-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of San Diego State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at TBA on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 137.5 total.

San Diego State vs. Furman Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: San Diego State -5.5

San Diego State -5.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): San Diego State -250, Furman +200

San Diego State vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 76, Furman 67

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego State vs. Furman

Pick ATS: San Diego State (-5.5)



San Diego State (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



San Diego State has a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season compared to Furman, who is 19-11-0 ATS. The Aztecs are 13-18-0 and the Paladins are 17-13-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams average 153.5 points per game, 16.0 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, San Diego State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Furman has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs' +285 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.8 points per game (180th in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per outing (28th in college basketball).

San Diego State wins the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. It records 33.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 98th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.1 per contest.

San Diego State knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (211th in college basketball) at a 35.1% rate (126th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 29.0% from deep.

The Aztecs rank 117th in college basketball with 96.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 32nd in college basketball defensively with 85.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

San Diego State has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.0 (94th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.2 (159th in college basketball).

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game (posting 81.7 points per game, ninth in college basketball, and giving up 71.1 per outing, 211th in college basketball) and have a +371 scoring differential.

Furman wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It collects 32.8 rebounds per game, 113th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.2.

Furman hits 9.5 three-pointers per game (19th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents.

Furman has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.7 per game (60th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (164th in college basketball).

