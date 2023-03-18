Kansas vs. Arkansas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) are favored by 4.5 points against the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 1-8 West Region bracket contest, which tips off at 5:15 PM on CBS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 143.5.
Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 5:15 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Des Moines, Iowa
- Venue: Wells Fargo Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas
|-4.5
|143.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Kansas vs Arkansas Betting Records & Stats
- The Jayhawks have a 15-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- Kansas has a record of 15-1, a 93.8% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Jayhawks, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
- Arkansas has gone 14-18-0 ATS this season.
- This year, the Razorbacks have won one of four games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- Arkansas has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Kansas vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas
|15
|46.9%
|75.5
|149.9
|67.9
|135.2
|144
|Arkansas
|14
|43.8%
|74.4
|149.9
|67.3
|135.2
|141.5
Additional Kansas vs Arkansas Insights & Trends
- Kansas is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Jayhawks have gone over the total in three of their past 10 contests.
- Arkansas is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Razorbacks have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.
- The 75.5 points per game the Jayhawks put up are 8.2 more points than the Razorbacks give up (67.3).
- Kansas is 11-10 against the spread and 22-2 overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.
- The Razorbacks put up 6.5 more points per game (74.4) than the Jayhawks give up (67.9).
- When it scores more than 67.9 points, Arkansas is 11-8 against the spread and 16-6 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas
|15-17-0
|6-11
|15-17-0
|Arkansas
|14-18-0
|3-1
|15-17-0
Kansas vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits
|Kansas
|Arkansas
|15-1
|Home Record
|13-3
|7-4
|Away Record
|2-8
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-7-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.3
|74
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.