The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) will try to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round matchup against the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, beginning at 5:15 PM.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS

Kansas Stats Insights

This season, the Jayhawks have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have hit.

In games Kansas shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 19-2 overall.

The Jayhawks are the 86th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 120th.

The Jayhawks average 75.5 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 67.3 the Razorbacks allow.

Kansas has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 67.3 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

At home, Kansas is putting up 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it is on the road (74).

At home, the Jayhawks are surrendering 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than in road games (69).

Kansas is draining 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.1 more threes and two% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Kansas Schedule