How to Watch Kansas vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) will try to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round matchup against the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, beginning at 5:15 PM.
Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: CBS
Kansas Stats Insights
- This season, the Jayhawks have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have hit.
- In games Kansas shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 19-2 overall.
- The Jayhawks are the 86th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 120th.
- The Jayhawks average 75.5 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 67.3 the Razorbacks allow.
- Kansas has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 67.3 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Kansas is putting up 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it is on the road (74).
- At home, the Jayhawks are surrendering 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than in road games (69).
- Kansas is draining 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.1 more threes and two% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Iowa State
|W 71-58
|T-Mobile Center
|3/11/2023
|Texas
|L 76-56
|T-Mobile Center
|3/16/2023
|Howard
|W 96-68
|Wells Fargo Arena
|3/18/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
