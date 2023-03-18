Jalen Wilson and Anthony Black are two players to watch on Saturday at 5:15 PM ET, when the Kansas Jayhawks play the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Kansas vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kansas' Last Game

Kansas won its previous game against Howard, 96-68, on Thursday. Wilson was its high scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 20 7 0 0 0 2 Gradey Dick 19 11 5 3 0 3 KJ Adams 13 4 2 1 2 0

Kansas Players to Watch

Wilson paces the Jayhawks with 20.1 points per game and 8.4 rebounds, while also putting up 2.2 assists.

Gradey Dick puts up 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin McCullar averages 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the floor.

Dajuan Harris averages a team-high 6.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.8 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 46.8% from the floor.

KJ Adams posts 10.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)