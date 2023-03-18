Saturday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) at Wells Fargo Arena has a projected final score of 73-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:15 PM on March 18.

Based on our computer prediction, the Kansas versus Arkansas game has a predicted point spread that matches the actual spread (3.5). The two teams are projected to fail to hit the 143.5 over/under.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Kansas -3.5

Kansas -3.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -185, Arkansas +150

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Kansas vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 73, Arkansas 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Pick OU: Under (143.5)



Kansas has a 15-17-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Arkansas, who is 14-18-0 ATS. Both the Jayhawks and the Razorbacks are 15-17-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The teams average 149.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Kansas is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Arkansas has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks' +266 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) while allowing 67.9 per outing (115th in college basketball).

Kansas records 33.3 rebounds per game (86th in college basketball) while allowing 32 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Kansas connects on 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) at a 34.6% rate (157th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc.

The Jayhawks' 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 128th in college basketball, and the 86 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 51st in college basketball.

Kansas has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.1 (211th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.6 (64th in college basketball).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game, with a +242 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (116th in college basketball) and give up 67.3 per outing (96th in college basketball).

Arkansas comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It records 32.6 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.3.

Arkansas knocks down 5 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.1. It shoots 31.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.4%.

Arkansas has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (246th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 13.7 it forces (61st in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.