Saturday's game features the Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) clashing at Wells Fargo Arena (on March 18) at 5:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-70 win for Kansas.

According to our computer prediction, the Kansas versus Arkansas matchup has a predicted point spread that equals the actual spread (3.5). The two sides are projected to exceed the 142.5 over/under.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Kansas -3.5

Kansas -3.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -175, Arkansas +145

Kansas vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 73, Arkansas 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Pick OU: Over (142.5)



Kansas has a 15-17-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Arkansas, who is 14-18-0 ATS. Both the Jayhawks and the Razorbacks are 15-17-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The teams average 149.9 points per game, 7.4 more points than this matchup's total. Kansas is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests, while Arkansas has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks' +266 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) while allowing 67.9 per contest (115th in college basketball).

Kansas wins the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It collects 33.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 86th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32 per contest.

Kansas connects on 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Jayhawks put up 95.6 points per 100 possessions (128th in college basketball), while giving up 86 points per 100 possessions (51st in college basketball).

Kansas has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (211th in college basketball play), 1.5 fewer than the 13.6 it forces on average (64th in college basketball).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (posting 74.4 points per game, 116th in college basketball, and giving up 67.3 per outing, 96th in college basketball) and have a +242 scoring differential.

Arkansas comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It pulls down 32.6 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.3.

Arkansas hits 5 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) at a 31.6% rate (313th in college basketball), compared to the 5.1 its opponents make, shooting 30.4% from deep.

Arkansas wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.5 (246th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.7.

