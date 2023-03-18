The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) and the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) will square off in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the West Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, tipping off at 5:15 PM.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Kansas (-3.5) 144.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Kansas (-3.5) 145 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Kansas has covered 16 times in 34 games with a spread this season.

The Jayhawks and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 34 times this season.

Arkansas has compiled a 16-16-2 ATS record so far this season.

A total of 14 Razorbacks games this year have hit the over.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Kansas is sixth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), but only eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Jayhawks were +1300 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now slightly worse at +1400.

Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

