The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) and the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) will play in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the West Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, tipping off at 5:15 PM.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Arkansas matchup.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Kansas has covered 16 times in 34 games with a spread this season.

The Jayhawks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 34 times this season.

Arkansas is 16-16-2 ATS this year.

Razorbacks games have hit the over 14 out of 34 times this season.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Kansas is sixth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have made the Jayhawks' national championship odds slightly worse now (+1400) compared to the beginning of the season (+1300).

Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 In terms of their national championship odds, the Razorbacks have had the 63rd-biggest change this season, dropping from +1500 at the start to +5500.

Based on its moneyline odds, Arkansas has a 1.8% chance of winning the national championship.

