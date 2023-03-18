The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) and the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) will square off in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the West Region bracket on the line on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, beginning at 5:15 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. Arkansas matchup.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Kansas (-3.5) 143.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Kansas (-3.5) 143 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Kansas is 16-18-0 ATS this season.

In the Jayhawks' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Arkansas has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.

The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times this season.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Kansas' national championship odds (+1400) place it sixth-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only eighth-best.

The Jayhawks have slightly worse odds to win the national championship now, from +1300 at the start of the season to +1400.

Kansas has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 The Razorbacks have experienced the 63rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +5500.

The implied probability of Arkansas winning the national championship, based on its +5500 moneyline odds, is 1.8%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.