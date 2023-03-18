Kansas vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) and the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) will square off in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the West Region bracket on the line on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, beginning at 5:15 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. Arkansas matchup.
Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-3.5)
|143.5
|-175
|+145
|DraftKings
|Kansas (-3.5)
|143
|-170
|+145
Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Kansas is 16-18-0 ATS this season.
- In the Jayhawks' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- Arkansas has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
- The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times this season.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Kansas' national championship odds (+1400) place it sixth-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only eighth-best.
- The Jayhawks have slightly worse odds to win the national championship now, from +1300 at the start of the season to +1400.
- Kansas has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Arkansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5500
- The Razorbacks have experienced the 63rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +5500.
- The implied probability of Arkansas winning the national championship, based on its +5500 moneyline odds, is 1.8%.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
