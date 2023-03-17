Xavier vs. Kennesaw State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) will look to beat the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This contest tips off at 12:40 PM.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Kennesaw State matchup in this article.
Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Xavier Moneyline
|Kennesaw State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Xavier (-12.5)
|154.5
|-750
|+525
|DraftKings
|Xavier (-12.5)
|154
|-750
|+550
|PointsBet
|Xavier (-11.5)
|151.5
|-714
|+475
Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends
- Xavier has put together an 18-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Musketeers games have hit the over 20 out of 32 times this season.
- Kennesaw State is 20-10-1 ATS this season.
- The Owls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 31 times this season.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Xavier is 18th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (24th-best).
- The Musketeers were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +6000, which is the 67th-biggest change in the country.
- Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
Kennesaw State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +300000
- Kennesaw State, based on its national championship odds (+300000), ranks significantly better (58th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (121st).
- Kennesaw State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.
