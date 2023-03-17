UConn vs. Iona: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 13 Iona Gaels (27-7) will be aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 4 UConn Huskies (25-8) on Friday. This 4-13 matchup in the West Region bracket tips off at 4:30 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Iona matchup.
UConn vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
UConn vs. Iona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Iona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-9.5)
|141.5
|-500
|+360
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|UConn (-8.5)
|141
|-450
|+360
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|UConn (-10)
|143.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
UConn vs. Iona Betting Trends
- UConn has compiled a 21-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, 18 out of the Huskies' 31 games have hit the over.
- Iona has put together a 16-10-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Gaels games have gone over the point total 14 out of 26 times this season.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- Sportsbooks rate UConn higher (ninth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).
- The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +1800, the 56th-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.
Iona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- With odds of +100000, Iona has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.