The No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) and the No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) meet on Friday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup begins at 10:05 PM.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Arizona State matchup.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: truTV

TCU vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-5.5) 141.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings TCU (-5.5) 142.5 -230 +195 Bet on this game with DraftKings

TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

TCU has put together a 16-16-1 record against the spread this season.

Horned Frogs games have gone over the point total 16 out of 33 times this season.

Arizona State has compiled a 16-19-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 18 Sun Devils games this season have gone over the point total.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 TCU is 18th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (27th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Horned Frogs have experienced the 69th-biggest change this season, dropping from +4500 at the beginning to +6000.

Based on its moneyline odds, TCU has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 The Sun Devils' national championship odds have dropped from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +30000, the 42nd-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

