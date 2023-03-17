The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) are a 7.5-point favorite in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-9) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup begins at 9:40 PM on CBS. Here are insights into this East Region 3-14 matchup to help you fill out your bracket. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -7.5 139.5

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

In 19 of 30 games this season, Kansas State and its opponents have combined to total more than 139.5 points.

Kansas State has an average total of 144.5 in its contests this year, five more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats have gone 20-10-0 ATS this season.

Kansas State has been favored in 15 games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

Kansas State has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for Kansas State.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 19 63.3% 75.5 149.7 69 135.6 141.1 Montana State 13 41.9% 74.2 149.7 66.6 135.6 138.1

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

Kansas State has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Wildcats have hit the over in three of their past 10 games.

The Wildcats record 8.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Bobcats give up (66.6).

Kansas State has a 15-4 record against the spread and a 17-4 record overall when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 20-10-0 5-2 15-15-0 Montana State 19-12-0 0-1 14-17-0

Kansas State vs. Montana State Home/Away Splits

Kansas State Montana State 15-1 Home Record 12-1 4-7 Away Record 10-5 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

