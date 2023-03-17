The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) and the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-9) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:40 PM. Kansas State is favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which airs on CBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 3-14 matchup when filling out your brackets. The matchup's point total is 138.5.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -8.5 138.5

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State and its opponents have gone over 138.5 combined points in 19 of 30 games this season.

Kansas State has an average point total of 144.5 in its contests this year, 6.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats have a 20-10-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Kansas State has been listed as the favorite in 15 games and won them all.

Kansas State has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for Kansas State.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 19 63.3% 75.5 149.7 69 135.6 141.1 Montana State 13 41.9% 74.2 149.7 66.6 135.6 138.1

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

Kansas State has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Wildcats have hit the over three times.

The 75.5 points per game the Wildcats average are 8.9 more points than the Bobcats allow (66.6).

Kansas State has a 15-4 record against the spread and a 17-4 record overall when putting up more than 66.6 points.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 20-10-0 4-1 15-15-0 Montana State 19-12-0 0-1 14-17-0

Kansas State vs. Montana State Home/Away Splits

Kansas State Montana State 15-1 Home Record 12-1 4-7 Away Record 10-5 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

