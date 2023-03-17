The No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) and the No. 14 Montana State Bobcats (25-9) battle on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup begins at 9:40 PM.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Kansas State Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have knocked down.

Kansas State is 12-6 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 138th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats rank 279th.

The 75.5 points per game the Wildcats put up are 8.9 more points than the Bobcats allow (66.6).

When Kansas State scores more than 66.6 points, it is 17-4.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Kansas State has been worse in home games this year, averaging 75 points per game, compared to 76.7 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Wildcats have been better at home this season, giving up 61.4 points per game, compared to 80.6 in road games.

At home, Kansas State is draining one fewer threes per game (6.7) than in road games (7.7). It also has a lower three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (35.3%).

Kansas State Schedule