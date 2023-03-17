How to Watch Kansas State vs. Montana State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) and the No. 14 Montana State Bobcats (25-9) battle on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup begins at 9:40 PM.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup.
Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
Kansas State Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have knocked down.
- Kansas State is 12-6 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 138th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats rank 279th.
- The 75.5 points per game the Wildcats put up are 8.9 more points than the Bobcats allow (66.6).
- When Kansas State scores more than 66.6 points, it is 17-4.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Kansas State has been worse in home games this year, averaging 75 points per game, compared to 76.7 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Wildcats have been better at home this season, giving up 61.4 points per game, compared to 80.6 in road games.
- At home, Kansas State is draining one fewer threes per game (6.7) than in road games (7.7). It also has a lower three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (35.3%).
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 85-69
|Bramlage Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 89-81
|WVU Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|TCU
|L 80-67
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
