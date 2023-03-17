How to Watch Kansas State vs. Montana State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) take the court against the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-9) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest starts at 9:40 PM.
Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- Kansas State is 12-6 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats sit at 279th.
- The Wildcats record 8.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Bobcats give up (66.6).
- Kansas State is 17-4 when scoring more than 66.6 points.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- Kansas State is averaging 75 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than it is averaging in road games (76.7).
- The Wildcats are ceding 61.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 19.2 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (80.6).
- In terms of three-pointers, Kansas State has played worse in home games this season, making 6.7 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game and a 35.3% percentage away from home.
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 85-69
|Bramlage Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 89-81
|WVU Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|TCU
|L 80-67
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
