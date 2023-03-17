The Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) and the Montana State Bobcats (25-9) are slated to play in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum, with a tip-off time of 9:40 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Markquis Nowell and Raequan Battle are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Montana State

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: CBS

Kansas State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Kansas State lost to TCU on Thursday, 80-67. Keyontae Johnson scored a team-high 14 points (and contributed three assists and seven rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 14 7 3 0 0 2 Desi Sills 14 2 2 1 4 1 Markquis Nowell 11 3 5 0 0 1

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell paces his squad in assists per game (7.6), and also averages 16.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 2.4 steals (10th in college basketball) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Johnson paces his team in both points (17.7) and rebounds (7.0) per game, and also posts 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin averages 10.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Desi Sills averages 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cam Carter posts 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 36.5% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)