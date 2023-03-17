Friday's first-round NCAA tournament game between the Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) and the Montana State Bobcats (25-9) at Greensboro Coliseum at 9:40 PM ET features the Wildcats' Markquis Nowell and the Bobcats' Raequan Battle as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Montana State

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Kansas State's Last Game

Kansas State dropped its most recent game to TCU, 80-67, on Thursday. Desi Sills was its top scorer with 14 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desi Sills 14 2 2 1 4 1 Keyontae Johnson 14 7 3 0 0 2 Markquis Nowell 11 3 5 0 0 1

Montana State's Last Game

On Wednesday, in its last game, Montana State defeated Northern Arizona 85-78. With 25 points, Battle was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Raequan Battle 25 1 2 1 0 3 Darius Brown II 15 5 4 0 0 1 Jubrile Belo 14 4 2 0 0 0

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell averages a team-best 7.6 assists per contest. He is also averaging 16.8 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 37.7% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keyontae Johnson leads the Wildcats with 17.7 points per game and 7 rebounds, while also posting 2.2 assists.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin posts 10.2 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor.

Sills posts 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cam Carter is putting up 6.4 points, 1.5 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Montana State Players to Watch

Battle tops the Bobcats in scoring (17.4 points per game), and produces 2.9 rebounds and 1 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Darius Brown II leads the Bobcats in assists (4.8 per game), and puts up 9.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jubrile Belo is the Bobcats' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he produces 13 points and 1 assists.

Great Osobor is putting up 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 61.7% of his shots from the field.

The Bobcats receive 4.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Robert Ford III.

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 16.2 3.6 6.6 2.5 0.1 2.3 Keyontae Johnson 16.4 5.2 2.3 0.8 0 1.9 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 9.3 6.2 1.3 1.3 0.5 0.6 Desi Sills 9 4 2.6 0.9 0.7 0.4 Cam Carter 5.7 2.6 1.4 0.9 0.3 0.8

Montana State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)