Friday's game between the Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) and Montana State Bobcats (25-9) squaring off at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 75-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:40 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Kansas State projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus Montana State. The over/under is currently listed at 139.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Kansas State -7.5

Kansas State -7.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas State -400, Montana State +310

Kansas State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 75, Montana State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Montana State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (-7.5)



Kansas State (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Kansas State's record against the spread so far this season is 20-10-0, while Montana State's is 19-12-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 15-15-0 and the Bobcats are 14-17-0. The teams combine to score 149.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Kansas State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Montana State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 75.5 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball while giving up 69 per contest to rank 142nd in college basketball) and have a +207 scoring differential overall.

Kansas State wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It collects 32.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 138th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.2 per contest.

Kansas State hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

The Wildcats rank 163rd in college basketball by averaging 94.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 54th in college basketball, allowing 86.3 points per 100 possessions.

Kansas State has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (322nd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

