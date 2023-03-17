Friday's game features the Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) and the Montana State Bobcats (25-9) squaring off at Greensboro Coliseum (on March 17) at 9:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-67 victory for Kansas State.

According to our computer prediction, Montana State projects to cover the 8.5-point spread in its matchup versus Kansas State. The over/under has been set at 138.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Kansas State -8.5

Kansas State -8.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas State -400, Montana State +300

Kansas State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 75, Montana State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Montana State

Pick ATS: Montana State (+8.5)



Montana State (+8.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Kansas State's record against the spread this season is 20-10-0, and Montana State's is 19-12-0. The Wildcats have hit the over in 15 games, while Bobcats games have gone over 14 times. The two teams combine to score 149.7 points per game, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Kansas State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Montana State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +207 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (86th in college basketball) and give up 69 per outing (143rd in college basketball).

Kansas State wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It collects 32.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 138th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.2 per contest.

Kansas State connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 34% rate (184th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make while shooting 30.1% from deep.

The Wildcats put up 94.4 points per 100 possessions (165th in college basketball), while giving up 86.3 points per 100 possessions (53rd in college basketball).

Kansas State has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (322nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

