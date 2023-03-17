An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded Montana State Bobcats (25-9) hit the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest tips off at 9:40 PM, on CBS.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Montana State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Betting Trends

Kansas State has put together a 20-11-1 record against the spread this season.

A total of 16 out of the Wildcats' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.

Montana State is 18-11-3 ATS this year.

Bobcats games have hit the over 14 out of 32 times this year.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 Kansas State is 24th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), much higher than its computer rankings (32nd).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have had the 53rd-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the beginning to +7500.

Kansas State has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Montana State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +200000

+200000 Montana State, based on its national championship odds (+200000), ranks much better (55th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (116th).

With odds of +200000, Montana State has been given a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.