The No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) play the No. 14 Montana State Bobcats (25-9) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 9:40 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. Montana State matchup.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Betting Trends

Kansas State has compiled a 20-11-1 record against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over 16 out of 32 times this season.

Montana State has put together an 18-11-3 ATS record so far this year.

In the Bobcats' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 Oddsmakers rate Kansas State much higher (25th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (31st).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the 54th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the beginning to +7500.

The implied probability of Kansas State winning the national championship, based on its +7500 moneyline odds, is 1.3%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.