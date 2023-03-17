The No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) play the No. 14 Montana State Bobcats (25-9) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 9:40 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. Montana State matchup.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Montana State Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-7.5) 139.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas State (-7.5) 140 -340 +280 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Kansas State (-8.5) 139 -417 +330 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Kansas State vs. Montana State Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has compiled a 20-11-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Wildcats games have hit the over 16 out of 32 times this season.
  • Montana State has put together an 18-11-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Bobcats' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +7500
  • Oddsmakers rate Kansas State much higher (25th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (31st).
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the 54th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the beginning to +7500.
  • The implied probability of Kansas State winning the national championship, based on its +7500 moneyline odds, is 1.3%.

