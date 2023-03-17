Kansas State vs. Montana State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) and the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-9) will meet on Friday at 9:40 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on CBS.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Montana State matchup in this article.
Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Montana State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-8.5)
|139.5
|-400
|+300
|DraftKings
|Kansas State (-8)
|139
|-365
|+300
|PointsBet
|Kansas State (-8.5)
|139
|-417
|+330
Kansas State vs. Montana State Betting Trends
- Kansas State has compiled a 20-11-1 record against the spread this season.
- A total of 16 out of the Wildcats' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Montana State is 18-11-3 ATS this year.
- The Bobcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 32 times this year.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7500
- Bookmakers rate Kansas State much higher (24th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (33rd).
- The Wildcats were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +7500, which is the 53rd-biggest change in the country.
- Kansas State has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
