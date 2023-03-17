An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded Montana State Bobcats (25-9) take the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest begins at 9:40 PM, on CBS.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Kansas State vs. Montana State Betting Trends

Kansas State is 20-11-1 ATS this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 32 times this season.

Montana State has compiled an 18-11-3 ATS record so far this year.

Bobcats games have hit the over 14 out of 32 times this year.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), Kansas State is 24th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 30th, according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats have had the 53rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +15000 at the start of the season to +7500.

Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship.

