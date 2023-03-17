Kansas State vs. Montana State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded Montana State Bobcats (25-9) take the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest begins at 9:40 PM, on CBS.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Montana State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Montana State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-8.5)
|138.5
|-400
|+300
|DraftKings
|Kansas State (-8.5)
|139
|-390
|+320
|PointsBet
|Kansas State (-8.5)
|139
|-417
|+330
Kansas State vs. Montana State Betting Trends
- Kansas State is 20-11-1 ATS this season.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 32 times this season.
- Montana State has compiled an 18-11-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Bobcats games have hit the over 14 out of 32 times this year.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), Kansas State is 24th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 30th, according to computer rankings.
- The Wildcats have had the 53rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +15000 at the start of the season to +7500.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship.
