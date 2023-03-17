The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) face off against the No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 4:00 PM.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. NC State matchup.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: TNT

Creighton vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. NC State Betting Trends

Creighton has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

So far this season, 13 out of the Bluejays' 31 games have hit the over.

NC State is 16-15-2 ATS this year.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 33 times this season.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Creighton's national championship odds (+4000) place it 14th-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 15th-best.

The Bluejays were +2500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +4000, which is the 69th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

NC State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 The Wolf Pack have had the 58th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +35000 at the start of the season to +30000.

NC State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

