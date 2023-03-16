Thursday's contest at Amway Center has the Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) taking on the Furman Paladins (27-7) at 12:40 PM ET on March 16. Our computer prediction projects a 73-67 victory for Virginia, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, Virginia projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus Furman. The total is listed at 131.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Virginia vs. Furman Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: Virginia -5.5

Virginia -5.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Virginia -250, Furman +200

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Virginia vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 73, Furman 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Furman

Pick ATS: Virginia (-5.5)



Virginia (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Virginia has gone 12-17-0 against the spread, while Furman's ATS record this season is 18-11-0. The Cavaliers have a 14-15-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Paladins have a record of 16-13-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 149.9 points per game, 18.4 more points than this matchup's total. Virginia is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests, while Furman has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game (scoring 67.8 points per game to rank 278th in college basketball while giving up 60.3 per outing to rank sixth in college basketball) and have a +242 scoring differential overall.

The 29.5 rebounds per game Virginia averages rank 301st in the country. Its opponents grab 29 per outing.

Virginia hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (239th in college basketball) at a 35.3% rate (115th in college basketball), compared to the 7 its opponents make while shooting 34% from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers put up 98.4 points per 100 possessions (60th in college basketball), while giving up 87.4 points per 100 possessions (71st in college basketball).

Virginia wins the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 8.1 (second in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.5.

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins outscore opponents by 10.9 points per game (posting 82.1 points per game, seventh in college basketball, and conceding 71.2 per contest, 214th in college basketball) and have a +370 scoring differential.

Furman ranks 99th in the country at 33 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 more than the 30.1 its opponents average.

Furman hits 9.5 three-pointers per game (19th in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (154th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 per game its opponents make, at a 33.4% rate.

Furman has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.7 (59th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (163rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.