Thursday's contest at Bramlage Coliseum has the Kansas State Wildcats (17-16) going head to head against the Wichita State Shockers (18-14) at 7:00 PM ET on March 16. Our computer prediction projects a 72-62 win for Kansas State, who are favored by our model.

The Wildcats head into this contest following a 60-42 loss to Texas on Friday.

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Kansas State vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 72, Wichita State 62

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats defeated the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes in an 84-83 win on November 17, which was their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 2-12 (.143%) -- tied for the 49th-most victories, but also tied for the seventh-most defeats.

Kansas State has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).

Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

84-83 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 17

78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 1

87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 37) on February 15

63-45 at home over Kansas (No. 41) on February 22

86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on January 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Kansas State Performance Insights