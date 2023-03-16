Kansas vs. Howard: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 16th-seeded Howard Bison (22-12) play against the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (27-7) on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. The contest tips off at 2:00 PM, on TBS.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Howard matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Kansas vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Howard Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-21.5)
|145.5
|-5000
|+1600
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Kansas (-22)
|146
|-5000
|+1700
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Kansas (-21.5)
|145.5
|-10000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Kansas vs. Howard Betting Trends
- Kansas has covered 15 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Jayhawks' 33 games have gone over the point total.
- Howard has put together an 18-13-0 record against the spread this year.
- A total of 15 Bison games this season have gone over the point total.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1200
- Kansas' national championship odds (+1200) place it fifth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only ninth-best.
- The Jayhawks' national championship odds are slightly better now (+1200) compared to the start of the season (+1300).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas has a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.