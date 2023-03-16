Houston vs. Northern Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 16 Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) will be looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the top-seeded Houston Cougars (31-3) on Thursday. This 1-16 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket tips off at 9:20 PM.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Northern Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-18.5)
|121.5
|-5000
|+1400
|DraftKings
|Houston (-19)
|121.5
|-2800
|+1300
|PointsBet
|Houston (-19)
|122
|-5000
|+1700
Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends
- Houston has put together an 18-15-1 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Cougars' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- Northern Kentucky has covered 14 times in 32 games with a spread this year.
- Norse games have gone over the point total 12 out of 32 times this season.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +450
- Houston's national championship odds (+450) place it best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only second-best.
- The Cougars' national championship odds have improved from +900 at the beginning of the season to +450, the 78th-biggest change among all teams.
- Houston's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 18.2%.
Northern Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000000
- Northern Kentucky ranks 62nd in the country in terms of national championship odds (+1000000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 196th, a difference of 134 spots.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Northern Kentucky has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
