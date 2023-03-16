The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-8) and the No. 12 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 7:10 PM. Duke is favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which airs on CBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 5-12 matchup when filling out your brackets. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -6.5 145.5

Duke vs Oral Roberts Betting Records & Stats

The Blue Devils have a 15-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Duke has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite 13 times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Blue Devils, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Oral Roberts is 13-15-0 ATS this year.

This season, the Golden Eagles have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +225 or worse on the moneyline.

Oral Roberts has an implied victory probability of 30.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 9 27.3% 72.5 156.7 63.9 134 140.3 Oral Roberts 18 64.3% 84.2 156.7 70.1 134 153.9

Additional Duke vs Oral Roberts Insights & Trends

Duke is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Blue Devils have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.

Over its past 10 games, Oral Roberts has two wins against the spread, and is 10-0 overall.

The Golden Eagles have hit the over twice in their past 10 games.

The 72.5 points per game the Blue Devils put up are just 2.4 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (70.1).

Duke is 10-8 against the spread and 17-1 overall when scoring more than 70.1 points.

The Golden Eagles score 20.3 more points per game (84.2) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (63.9).

When it scores more than 63.9 points, Oral Roberts is 12-12 against the spread and 27-3 overall.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 15-18-0 6-11 13-20-0 Oral Roberts 13-15-0 1-2 12-16-0

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Home/Away Splits

Duke Oral Roberts 16-0 Home Record 16-0 4-6 Away Record 11-4 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.2 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

