Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5) will look to beat the No. 16 seed Texas A&M-CC Islanders (24-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This matchup tips off at 2:45 PM.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Texas A&M-CC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-24.5)
|155.5
|-10000
|+2200
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-24)
|155.5
|-
|-
Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends
- Alabama has put together a 20-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Crimson Tide's 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- Texas A&M-CC has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.
- The Islanders and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 30 times this year.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +650
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+650), Alabama is second-best in college basketball. It is one spot higher than that, best, according to computer rankings.
- Bookmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the start of the season to +650. Among all teams in the country, that is the 62nd-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +650 moneyline odds, is 13.3%.
Texas A&M-CC Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000000
- Texas A&M-CC ranks 62nd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+1000000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 155th, a difference of 93 spots.
- Texas A&M-CC has a 0% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
