Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury Status - Thunder vs. Spurs Injury Report March 12
Find the injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (32-35), which currently includes three players listed (including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), as the Thunder prepare for their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (17-49) at AT&T Center on Sunday, March 12 at 7:00 PM ET.
Last time out, the Thunder won on Saturday 110-96 over the Pelicans. In the win, Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kenrich Williams
|PF
|Out For Season
|Wrist
|8.0
|4.9
|2.0
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Out
|Rest
|31.2
|4.8
|5.6
|Aleksej Pokusevski
|PF
|Out
|Leg
|8.8
|5.1
|2.0
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
Spurs Injuries: Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Keldon Johnson: Questionable (Foot), Tre Jones: Out (Illness), Jeremy Sochan: Questionable (Knee)
Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSOK
Thunder Season Insights
- The Thunder put up just 4.2 fewer points per game (118.1) than the Spurs give up (122.3).
- When Oklahoma City totals more than 122.3 points, it is 18-4.
- The Thunder's offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 119.0 points per contest compared to the 118.1 they've averaged this year.
- Oklahoma City connects on 12.3 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.0. It shoots 36.2% from deep while its opponents hit 36.0% from long range.
- The Thunder put up 112.5 points per 100 possessions (13th in the league), while giving up 111.2 points per 100 possessions (12th in the NBA).
Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Thunder
|-3
|237
