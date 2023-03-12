Dario Saric could make a big impact for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Saric, in his most recent game (March 11 win against the Pelicans) posted four points and six rebounds.

Let's look at Saric's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Dario Saric Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.5 8.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 3.5 Assists -- 1.4 0.9 PRA -- 11.7 13 PR 13.5 10.3 12.1 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.1



Dario Saric Insights vs. the Spurs

Saric's opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.9 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Spurs are the worst defensive team in the NBA, allowing 122.3 points per game.

Allowing 44.1 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 26.5 assists per game, the Spurs are the worst team in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 17th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Dario Saric vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 23 2 13 1 0 1 0 12/4/2022 21 17 3 2 4 0 0

