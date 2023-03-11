The MAC championship will be decided Saturday, as the No. 1 seed Toledo Rockets (27-4) meet the No. 2 Bowling Green Falcons (27-5) at 11:00 AM.

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

The Falcons score 15.5 more points per game (78.1) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (62.6).

Bowling Green is 25-3 when it scores more than 62.6 points.

Toledo has a 25-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.1 points.

The Rockets record 73.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 63.5 the Falcons allow.

Toledo is 22-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Bowling Green is 22-1 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.

This year the Rockets are shooting 50.0% from the field, 8.8% lower than the Falcons give up.

The Falcons' 35.3 shooting percentage is 5.0 lower than the Rockets have conceded.

Toledo Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 Bowling Green W 62-56 Savage Arena 3/8/2023 Buffalo W 75-74 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 3/10/2023 Kent State W 68-58 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 3/11/2023 Bowling Green - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Bowling Green Schedule