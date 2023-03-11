The No. 3 seed Southern Utah Thunderbirds (22-11, 12-6 WAC) will aim to secure the WAC championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they play the No. 5 Grand Canyon Antelopes (23-11, 11-7 WAC) on Saturday at 11:30 PM.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Southern Utah vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Southern Utah Stats Insights

The Thunderbirds make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Southern Utah is 19-6 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Antelopes are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Thunderbirds sit at 24th.

The Thunderbirds put up 16.1 more points per game (83) than the Antelopes give up (66.9).

When Southern Utah scores more than 66.9 points, it is 20-7.

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

The Antelopes' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Thunderbirds have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

This season, Grand Canyon has a 14-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Thunderbirds are the rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes rank 187th.

The Antelopes' 75.1 points per game are just 1.1 more points than the 74 the Thunderbirds allow.

When Grand Canyon allows fewer than 83 points, it is 17-11.

Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Southern Utah is scoring 19 more points per game (92.8) than it is when playing on the road (73.8).

When playing at home, the Thunderbirds are allowing 6.4 fewer points per game (70.4) than away from home (76.8).

At home, Southern Utah is sinking 2.1 more treys per game (9.7) than in away games (7.6). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in away games (33.1%).

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Grand Canyon is scoring 13.8 more points per game at home (81.3) than on the road (67.5).

At home, the Antelopes concede 64.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 69.3.

Grand Canyon drains more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than away (33.3%).

Southern Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/3/2023 Cal Baptist W 81-71 America First Event Center 3/9/2023 Utah Tech W 76-75 Orleans Arena 3/10/2023 Utah Valley W 89-88 Orleans Arena 3/11/2023 Grand Canyon - Orleans Arena

Grand Canyon Schedule