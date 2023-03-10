The No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (23-8) and the No. 9 seed Kansas State Wildcats (17-15) will try to move on in the Big 12 tournament on Friday as they meet at 2:30 PM.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Kansas State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 71.1 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 57.9 the Longhorns allow.
  • Kansas State has put together a 16-10 record in games it scores more than 57.9 points.
  • Texas' record is 23-6 when it allows fewer than 71.1 points.
  • The Longhorns score 6.1 more points per game (74.8) than the Wildcats give up (68.7).
  • Texas is 17-2 when scoring more than 68.7 points.
  • Kansas State is 12-4 when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.
  • This year the Longhorns are shooting 45% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats shoot 40.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Longhorns allow.

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 @ Oklahoma L 90-86 Lloyd Noble Center
3/4/2023 Texas L 80-52 Bramlage Coliseum
3/9/2023 Texas Tech W 79-69 Municipal Auditorium
3/10/2023 Texas - Municipal Auditorium

