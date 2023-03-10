How to Watch the Kansas State vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (23-8) and the No. 9 seed Kansas State Wildcats (17-15) will try to move on in the Big 12 tournament on Friday as they meet at 2:30 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kansas State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 71.1 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 57.9 the Longhorns allow.
- Kansas State has put together a 16-10 record in games it scores more than 57.9 points.
- Texas' record is 23-6 when it allows fewer than 71.1 points.
- The Longhorns score 6.1 more points per game (74.8) than the Wildcats give up (68.7).
- Texas is 17-2 when scoring more than 68.7 points.
- Kansas State is 12-4 when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.
- This year the Longhorns are shooting 45% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats shoot 40.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Longhorns allow.
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 90-86
|Lloyd Noble Center
|3/4/2023
|Texas
|L 80-52
|Bramlage Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 79-69
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/10/2023
|Texas
|-
|Municipal Auditorium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.